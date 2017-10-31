Tyman Jobin (left), Austin Summerfelt, Garret Stump and Aubrey Alexis pose in front of a pirate ship, run aground on their front lawn for Halloween.

Ahoy Matey!

Pirate ship run aground on First Avenue for Halloween celebrations.

Davy Jones’ Locker seems to have been relocated to a First Avenue lawn in Williams Lake this Halloween.

Tyman Jobin says he spent about two weeks transforming his trampoline into a mighty pirate ship on his front lawn for the holiday.

The double-masted schooner flies the skull and crossbones flag proudly and is haunted by ghosts, skeletons and otherworldly lights. But the ship isn’t the only frightening sight to behold on Jobin’s lawn.

“We’ve been collecting these for five or six years,” said Jobin, referring to the large assortment of other decorations scattered about. Everything from pumpkins to ghosts to Frankenstein’s monster adorn the lane way.

As you walk up the stairs you’re greeted by at least five intricately spooky carved pumpkins as well.

He even transformed the garden bed into a graveyard, with skeletal hands groping around in the soil, looking to grab hold of any who dare venture too close.

“Last year we turned our gazebo into a haunted house,” he adds.

Before the town started holding the Downtown Trick R’ Treat event, they wouldn’t get many more than five visitors to their home, located across from the WorkBC building on first avenue and behind Cariboo Bowling.

“Now with the downtown event, they go to WorkBC for the event and see us across the street and they come over,” said Garret Stump.

According to Jobin, last year they had a lot more trick or treaters than in the past thanks to the downtown event.

WorkBC is one of 38 participating organizations in today’s Trick R’ Treat Downtown event running from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Ghouls and goblins can pick up their passports at participating locations in order to win some sweet prizes.

