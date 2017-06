Bev Atkins (from the left), Isabel Foote, Val Gentry, Kim Hall, and Mark Doratti from the Columneetza Secondary School graduating class of 1976 recently planted a tree in the Williams Lake community Memory Garden on Carson Drive in memory of their classmates who have since passed away. The class of 76 held their 40th anniversary reunion last year and planted a plum tree in the garden in remembrance. Gaeil Farrar photo