59th annual 4-H Show and Sale moving forward

4-H clubs are a big part of the Cariboo region, as seen here at the Stampede parade. This year their annual show and sale is moving ahead a few weeks due to the ongoing wildfire situation. The Williams Lake Tribune is looking for project submissions for the 59th annual 4-H Show and Sale publication from club members. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale will forge ahead, despite challenging wildfire conditions.

Ross Stafford, president of the Williams Lake and District 4-H, said the group hosted a difficult meeting this week where they decided to move the annual show and sale two weeks ahead.

“Instead of hosting it at the beginning of August we’re going to start setting up on Aug. 23,” Stafford said. “Then all the animals will be there for the public on the 24th and our sale will be on the 28th.”

He said it’s been a challenge for 4-H participants as animals were shuffled throughout the province due to the wildfire situation.

“They’re back now, though,” Stafford said. “They’re all getting them ready for the show and sale. It’s doable and everyone’s working as hard as they can to make it happen.”

He credited the work of the Williams Lake Stockyards as they’ve done everything in their power to accommodate the event.

“They’ve been great,” he said. “They even moved the cattle sale up a week accommodating us as much as they can. And, also, the business support has been phenomenal.”

The Williams Lake Tribune is also moving forward with its 59th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale publication.

Due to the wildfires, the Tribune did not receive many of the 4-H submissions from the club members for this publication. In order to include everyone, the Williams Lake Tribune is requesting to receive all outstanding photos of 4-H participants and their projects as well as written submissions no later than Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

We know many of our rural families have been deeply impacted by the wildfires, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.