  • Connect with Us

Community

Helping find a cure

  • Williams Lake posted Sep 20, 2016 at 4:00 PM
- Angie Mindus photo
— image credit: Angie Mindus photo

Ron and Anne Williams visit with friends after completing the five-kilometre route in the Terry Fox Run Sunday morning. The couple has participated in the run for the past 36 years.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event