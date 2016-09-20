- Home
Community
A day for the dogs
Janice Laurie (left), Dave Brauer and his dog Daisy, and Tammy James and her dog Chia take part in the SPCA’s popular Paws for a Cause event held at Boitanio Park Sunday morning.
Branch manager Liz Dighton said she was very thankful for all the funds raised by new and returning participants.
