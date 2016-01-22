United Way well supported

Little Jack Burgar, 2, runs with his kite and balloon at the United Way’s barbecue, outdoor fun and movie night last week.

The barbecue, children’s activity and outdoor movie night held in the Stampede Grounds last week to kick off the United Way’s 2016 fundraising campaign in Williams Lake was a huge success.

An estimated 500 people came out to enjoy the barbecue and children’s activities and about 400 of them stayed for the movie, says Ashlee Hyde, United Way’s Williams Lake manager of resource and community development.

Co-hosted by United Way, Finning and Gibraltar Mine the event took place in the Stampede Park ball diamond area Wednesday, Sept. 14.

“We made $4,400 to go into our community fund which helps many different agencies and their programs in Williams Lake,” Hyde says.

She adds that applications for funding open on Dec. 1.

For more information Hyde can be reached at 250-392-8145 or at ashlee@unitedwaytnc.ca.