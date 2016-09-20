Free flights for kids

Children and youth ages eight to 17 are invited to take to the sky this weekend at the annual COPA for Kids free flying event.

Planes will be flown by pilots who fly in formation over the city during the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies in November and at the start of the annual Stampede Parade, says event co-ordinator Joanne Linde.

“The whole idea is to introduce kids to flight,” Linde says.

Eight pilots and a variety of aircraft will be available including one, two and three passenger seat planes and possibly a helicopter, Linde says.

Participants walk around the plane with the pilot as he or she explains the safety checks that must be made by the pilot before every flight. When they return from their flight the pilot fills in the required log book outlining where they went and who was aboard the plane and a the participant receives a certificate.

The COPA for Kids flying event takes place at the Williams Lake Airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

If it is raining Saturday the event will be moved to Sunday, Sept. 25 Linde notes.

Pre-registration is recommended as there are already 28 children and youth signed up to fly.

A parent or legal guardian must sign the legal paper work on site giving permission for the flight.

Hotdogs, drinks and fruit will be available for people while they wait.

To register call Linde at 250-392-2262 or Marie at 250-392-5360 or go to burgomaster@thelakebc.ca.