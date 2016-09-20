Harvest Fair enriches student

Jillian Hunter (left) holds her daughter Anna Liese Hunter-Owega’s Williams Lake Harvest Fair buckle awarded to the intermediate youth high point winner while Anna Liese holds her Canadian flag entry created from red and white rosebuds. Her friend Rosalie Wohlgemuth helped with all the packing.

Participating in the Williams Lake Harvest Fair earlier this month really paid off for Anna Liese Hunter-Owega.

The 12-year-old home schooled student had fun exploring her creativity and learning all sorts of new things with her mother and friends.

She entered 47 items in the fair and went home with dozens of ribbons, the high point buckle for the intermediate children’s section and $97 in cash prize money.

She entered tomatoes, about five photographs, a cowboy wreath, a Thanksgiving centre piece, a decorated mason jar, two items of hand crafted jewellery, a banana loaf, zucchini loaf, no bake cookies, peanut-butter cookies, three decorated cupcakes, a decorated cake, canned peaches, and more.

One of her beautiful flower projects was to create the Canadian flag using white and red rosebuds. She also won the champion poultry ribbon in her age group for her chicken.

“It was a lot of preparing and I learned a lot,” says Anna Liese, who is also in 4-H and comes from a family of 4-H supporters and leaders.

“It was hard to keep up with all the things she wanted to do,” says her mother and mentor Jillian Hunter.

“Participating in fairs and 4-H (for four generations) has always been a part of our family. I try to pass on what I have learned.”

Anna Liese is in Grade 7 with the online Heritage Christian School.

This coming year Anna Liese says she plans to learn all about beekeeping as her grandparents were beekeepers.

Anna Liese also thanks her friend Rosalie Wohlgemuth, 15, for helping her to pack and set up her entries at the fair and then pack them up again to go home after the fair, that took place in the Stampede Grounds Sept. 10-11.