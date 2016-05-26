Eastern Star in service for CDC fundraiser

Order of the Eastern Star members can be seen volunteering in various roles around the city. Here Princess Pine Chapter 67 secretary Marg Bublitz helps with taking down the Williams Lake Harvest Fair display tables in the curling rink.

The Order of the Eastern Star Princess Pine Chapter 67 is teaming up with Dairy Queen this Saturday to raise funds for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre.

About a dozen Eastern Star members will be wearing their new Eastern Star T-shirts and helping out at Dairy Queen in exchange for a percentage of earnings going to the CDC during the hours they are working.

“I think it is going to be fun,” says Eastern Star secretary Marg Bublitz. “The CDC is dear to our hearts so we are hoping everyone will stop in at Dairy Queen and support our fundraising.”

The Eastern Star members will be helping at Dairy Queen between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds from every sale made during those hours will be donated to the CDC.

“It is Eastern Star Day throughout Canada,” Bublitz says.

She notes that Eastern Star, the women’s affiliate of the Masons is a charitable organization that often works quietly behind the scenes raising funds through membership dues, raffles, teas, craft sales and other activities.

They contribute to the BC/Alberta Guide Dogs program, cancer research and local helping organizations such as the CDC, Salvation Army, and an annual bursary for a high school graduate.

Members also meet on Wednesdays to make bandage dressings which are provided free of charge for cancer patients on a doctor’s referral.

Princess Pine members also collect cancelled stamps to raise funds for their Stamp Out Cancer campaign. Money raised by the sale of the stamps provides funding for cancer research projects and the purchase of materials which the volunteers use to make the medical dressings for cancer patients.