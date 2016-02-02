SLIDESHOW: Canadian Tire Show 'n' Shine helps kids play sports

Vintage automobile fans were out in droves Sunday to take a walk down memory lane at the Canadian Tire Show 'n' Shine.

Hosted by Canadian Tire owner Jim Anderson as a fundraiser for the charity Jumpstart, the event attracted participants from 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel and beyond for what will likely be the final run of the season for car club members.

"There are some beautiful vehicles here, that's for sure," said Peter Court as he checked out the entries with his grandson, Ben Fofonoff.

Court entered his own 1965, two door, hardtop sports coupe Ford Fairlane at the event and enjoyed spending the day with his grandson, who hopes his Papa will save the car for his high school graduation one day.

Also on display for the show was the Cedar Rocket log car built by Gerald Overton and Bryan Reid Sr. which set the Guinness World Record earlier this year for the fastest, all-electric log car.

For show goer Robert Tanner, attending the event gave him a chance to relive his youth and talk about the beloved Pontiac he once owned to Tony Savile, who was there with his 1947 Pontiac 2219 on display.

"I had a '48," Tanner said, laughing with his grandson Travis Lepetich. "But then I got a wife."

Mervin Perchie of Lac La Hache enjoyed bringing up his 1976 Cadillac and visiting with like-minded people throughout the day.

"I've been talking since I got here," Perchie said.

Besides being entertaining, the show 'n' shine also had another purpose and that was to raise money for Jumpstart, a Canadian Tire charity which provides funding for children to participate in sports who couldn't otherwise afford it.

"All the money raised in Williams Lake, stays in Williams Lake to help kids play sports," said Anderson.

All told, $9,600 was raised on Sunday; $4,300 was raised from the silent auction, food sales and donations, which was matched by Canadian Tire's Community Match program while an additional $1,000 was donated by Williams Lake's Laker's Car Club, who surprised the business owner by donating the money they raised at their spring shine n' shine back to Anderson, who had donated a generator for their event.