Potter hosts annual lakeside show and sale

Anna Roberts will be hosting her annual pottery show and sale on Oct. 7 and 8 during daylight hours at her studio at 2202 Grebe Drive in Williams Lake.

Anna digs her own Cariboo clay to create two unique styles of pottery, burnishing and hand-molded glazed work.

Her low-fired burnished ware is a classic trademark of Anna's work. Using this ancient technique she produces a smooth shiny surface, hand-rubbing the leather-dry clay with an agate. During the second firing flames are allowed to flow around the piece, enhancing the effect of burnishing and giving colour.

For her hand-molded pottery, Anna typically applies glaze to the insides of her high-fired glazed work to make them waterproof. She likes to leave the outsides of these pieces free of glaze to appreciate the natural designs she imprints from worm-chewed bark and other items she retrieves from nature. She also likes to highlight the natural colours of locally dug clay.

In her more than 50 years as a potter, Anna has learned a few trade secrets that make her work unique and special.

Anna is a cofounder of the Williams Lake Potters Guild created half a century ago. She also spearheaded the creation of the Scout Island Nature Centre.

Everyone is invited to her annual show and sale.