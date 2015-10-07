Carrying on family traditions

Gabrielle Knox, 10, with her first buck.

As far as firsts go, Gabrielle Knox's first hunting experience couldn't have gone any better.

"I haven't even shot a grouse before or anything, so it's actually my first animal," said the 10-year-old, who bagged a prized four-point buck on the second day of hunting season with her dad, Jeff.

"It was fun and exciting … and it was really overwhelming."

Gabrielle said she studied and passed her CORE exam to get her hunting licence last year and has been practicing her shot in the weeks leading up to hunting season at the Williams Lake Sportsmen's Association's gun range on Bond Lake Road, where her whole family has a membership.

In fact, Gabrielle's older sister Isabelle, 12, is also a hunter and the two have been spending lots of time with their proud father preparing for the season and discussing who was going to get the first shot if they were all out together.

"Isabelle let her sister go first," Jeff said.

Gabrielle said spending time with her dad, providing meat for the family and exploring the forests in the area is what draws her to hunting.

"I think about it like I'm in an enchanted forest," said Gabrielle, who has been going along with her dad on hunting trips since she was two.

Jeff, who comes from a family of hunters himself, said he was thrilled to see his daughter get her first buck.

"It was really awesome for me, just because we have been practising so much … and it's good to see the youth, especially girls, hunting. I'm super proud."