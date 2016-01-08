Creating a comic strip fun and challenging

Phillip Brown finds fun and challenge in creating his own comic strip.

Cartoons, whether animated or in a comic strip form are more popular than ever these days.

It isn’t often that someone decides to create their own comic strip and even more unusual for an 11 year old to start one.

But that is exactly what Grade 6 Chilcotin Road Elementary student Phillip Brown has done.

Perhaps you noticed his first comic strip in the newspaper two weeks ago.

That first comic strip introduced some of the characters Phillip has created who will take us on various adventures over the ensuing weeks and months.

His comic strip Normal Would be Boring revolves around the adventures of Oliver, Taffy and Dean. These three friends are trapped on a small island with few inhabitants.

Oliver and Taffy were shipwrecked on the Island where they met and became fast friends with Dean.

A little racoon-like character with horns, Oliver’s favourite snack is macaroons.

He has had so much fun with Oliver that he has even made a clay model of him and has an idea of who he might like to voice the parts if he creates a video of his comic strip.

He also creates Normal Would be Boring under the pen name Philbro.

Phillip started drawing and doodling at about age four.

“He’s had a pencil in his hand since he could hold one,” says his mom Connie Walton.

Over the years Phillip’s innate sense of humour morphed into a love for comics and ultimately creating his own comic strip.

“I really like making comics,” Phillip says.

“I’ve always liked to make people laugh with my drawings or jokes.”

While he is inspired by reading other cartoons such as Fan art, Japanese graphic novels, and enjoying cartoon characters such as Garfield, and Calvin and Hobbes, Phillip strives for his own distinctive artistic style.

“I am always trying new drawing styles because I don’t want to draw like anyone else,” Phillip says.

Phillip says he was encouraged to develop his imagination by his late father and would spend time drawing while visiting his father in his office.

He adds that he has artistic family members on both sides and also family from England who inspire him. So you might also see a smattering of English slang coming from his characters.

He draws inspiration from life and conversations taking place around him as well as his imagination.

Phillip’s favourite subjects at school are art, math, and physical education.

He enjoys playing chess and lacrosse, hanging out with friends and spending time reading in the Williams Lake Library.

He hopes to start playing chess with a youth group at the library on Wednesday afternoons.