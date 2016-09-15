  • Connect with Us

New city chief administrator takes his seat

Milo MacDonald in his official capacity as the city’s chief administrative officer during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. MacDonald was the Williams Lake RCMP’s inspector up until he accepted the position with the city. - Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
— image credit: Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
  • by  Williams Lake B.C.
  • Williams Lake B.C. posted Sep 15, 2016 at 8:00 PM
