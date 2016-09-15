- Home
Community
Learning about wool at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair
Laura Lee Marshall (left) and her grandsons Ryland Grant and Kruz Kirechuk learn all about carding wool from Rhonda Willburn during a demonstration at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair over the weekend.
