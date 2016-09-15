- Home
Community
Waiting for the outdoor movie to start
Snuggled on their blanket Cheveyo Price, 5, and Kim Ora, 8, wait for the outdoor movie to begin Wednesday evening to kick off the United Way’s 2016 fundraising campaign in Williams Lake.
