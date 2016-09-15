  • Connect with Us

Raising awareness about suicide

Wednesday was a lovely sunny day for the small group that gathered in Boitanio Park to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The group walked from the park to the Senior’s Activity Centre for lunch which was followed by a workshop on preventing suicide among older adults. - Gaeil Farrar photo
— image credit: Gaeil Farrar photo
  • by  Williams Lake B.C.
  • Williams Lake B.C. posted Sep 15, 2016 at 8:00 PM
