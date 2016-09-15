- Home
Community
Raising awareness about suicide
Wednesday was a lovely sunny day for the small group that gathered in Boitanio Park to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The group walked from the park to the Senior’s Activity Centre for lunch which was followed by a workshop on preventing suicide among older adults.
