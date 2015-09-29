October is community living month

Linda Evans (left) and self-advocate advisor Laura Klassen were all smiles Tuesday evening after city council approved their request that the city proclaim October as Community Living Month in Williams Lake.

Community Living BC has been up and running for 20 years, said Linda Evans as she addressed city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13,

“We are avidly working to help our community and people to show that we can live fulfilling lives,” Evans told council.

Laura Klassen, a self-advocate advisor in the lakecity, said it will be the 18th anniversary of October being proclaimed as Community Living Month in B.C.”

Each year during October, individuals, families, service providers, employers, community groups and partners take the time to recognize the many contributions people with development disabilities make to their communities.

“It is also a chance to celebrate family, friends, employers and volunteers in communities like ours who contribute every day to enhance the quality of life for people with diverse abilities,” Klassen said.

Similarly to last year, Community Living hopes to host a kickball event and invite various service providers.

Council agreed unanimously to proclaim October Community Living Month in the City of Williams Lake.