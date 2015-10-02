Firefighters support Muscular Dystrophy Canada with annual boot drive

Gaeil Farrar photo Lowgan Knapp, 6, has fun pretending to drive the fire truck as Williams Lake firefighter Trevor Schick mans the door during the outdoor movie and activity night for kids Wednesday evening in the Stampede Grounds to kick off the 2016 United Way campaign in the lakecity. Firefighters will be out and about today, Friday, Sept. 16 raising funds for muscular dystrophy.

For the second Friday in a row Williams Lake Fire Department members will be holding their boots out for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“We raised just under $4,600 last Friday and hope to reach our goal of $10,000,” firefighter and Muscular Dystrophy Canada Advisor Dereck Sulentich said Thursday.

Sulentich and other firefighters will be on location to accept donations at the B.C. Liquor Store, McDonald’s, Safeway, Save On Foods, Tim Hortons, Walmart, Canadian Tire and Real Canadian Wholesale from 4 to 9 p.m.

The money raised in Williams Lake will be donated to improve the quality of life for people living with neuromuscular disorders by purchasing mobility equipment, providing support services, and funding research, which will one day lead to a cure.

“It takes a firefighter 56 muscles to put on a boot; it takes you to help fill it,” Sulentich said.