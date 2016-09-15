Busy weekend planned for Williams Lake and area

3 Year Old Roundup

The 3 Year Old Roundup is coming up Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Gibraltar Room.

There will be games, snacks, giveaways and lots of information for parents and guardians about early childhood development, all happening between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The event is an opportunity for parents to learn about typical development of three-year-olds,” says School District 27 early years co-ordinator Joan Lozier.

Cancer fundraiser

The community of McLeese Lake is rallying around the family of a seven-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Gavin Goodwin, 7, is currently staying in Vancouver General Hospital and his family is struggling with the costs of travel and everyday living expenses.

There will be a family fundraising event at the McLeese Lake campground and pub on September 17.

Local bands and musicians will be playing throughout the day and there will be a variety of fun activities for kids of all ages.

Activities kickoff at 11 a.m., with a short break around 4 p.m. and will continue inside the pub at 8:30 p.m. with local band Static performing.

There will be a silent auction from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Paws for a Cause

The annual Paws for a Cause taking place in Boitanio Park Sunday, Sept. 18 will feature a one-kilometre walk around the park with every loop walked giving the walker a chance to win one of three beautiful big gift baskets.

Registration for the walk can be done on line at www.spca.bc.ca. Click on Paws for a Cause and print your pledge form to start collecting donations from friends, families and co-workers.

Williams Lake SPCA shelter manager Liz Dighton said there will also be a silent auction and a barbecue.

Show and Shine

The Canadian Tire Show ‘n’ Shine takes place Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Canadian Tire parking lot at 1050 South Lakeside Drive.

Proceeds go to the Jumpstart program for kids.

Lakers Car Club members will be there along with other car enthusiasts.

Slo-Pitch tournament

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League will be hosting a Fall Ball Invitational Tournament at the Esler Complex. The tournament will feature 12 teams both local and out-of-town.

Terry Fox Run

This year’s Terry Fox Run in Williams Lake takes place Sunday, Sept. 18. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the run beginning at 10 a.m.

The starting point this year has changed due to the construction at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and will depart and end at the Seniors Activity Centre. Participants are asked to park at the new CMRC parking lot or at the Cariboo Regional District parking lot to keep the SAC parking lot safe. Routes include a five-, 10- and one-kilometre route.

Williams Lake Rec Hockey League

The Williams Lake Recreational Hockey League is looking for new teams, players and officials for the 2016/17 season. The season starts the week of Sept. 25 and includes 20 games plus playoffs. Games are played Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. To inquire contact the league executive at wlrechockey@gmail.com or for more information visit the league website at www.onetrix.com/league.