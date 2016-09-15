Elder College begins second decade

Lesley Lloyd (right) will be back with Elder College this winter teaching her ever popular pottery course.

Christie Mayall

Special to Tribune/Advisor

Williams Lake Elder College begins its second decade of operation with an offering of 25 courses.

Along with many returning favourites, almost half of the courses are new to Elder College.

Learn about our rich local history. The Cariboo History Tour with Barry Sale will feature three full days exploring the Gold Rush Trail, Horsefly, and Keithley Creek areas.

Or take An Historical Walk Through the Dairyfields, where evidence of human occupation goes back more than 4,000 years, with Ordell Steen.

Introduction to Aikido with Sensei Curtis Seeger is a great way to improve your fitness and self-confidence. This non-competitive martial art focuses on balance, flexibility, trust, and healthy touch. There will be no throw downs.

Learn about constellations, galaxies, Messier objects, and the moon in Wonders of the Night Sky with Steve and Lynn Capling. This evening astronomy class will provide the opportunity to view heavenly bodies through a variety of telescopes.

Fly around the world like a virtual eagle and see continents, oceans, mountains, and rivers.

Or close in on the skyscrapers in Dubai, the Nazka lines, or the street where you grew up. Exploring the World with Google Earth (and Pat Teti) will put the world at your fingertips.

Change “I can’t draw” to “wow, look what I drew” in Let’s Draw with Elaine Watt. This course focuses on the fundamentals of drawing and learning to draw what you see.

Remember that footstool in the basement that you always intended to recover? Now’s your chance in Furniture Reupholstery with Arnie Zimmerman.

Improv Theatre with Ken Grieve promises lots of laughs as you make up spontaneous skits and have an opportunity to be an actor, audience, and benevolent critic.

Take time to centre yourself. Learn about the theory and practice of meditation and set up a daily meditation practice in Meditation for Everyone with Colleen O’Neill.

Are you thinking about a trip to La Belle Province, or maybe you might want to exercise those long dormant brain cells where high school French is stored. In Conversational French for Tourists with Jean Oke, the objective will be to understand and make yourself understood in French.

Do you harbour a secret longing to write, and perhaps even see your work in print? Creative Writing with Linda Purjue will explore the basics of writing and result in a booklet of student writings.

Introduction to Computers with Bob Wanless is for those who have no computer experience, but are curious to learn what it’s all about. Bob will go slowly and give you many opportunities to ask questions.

If you feel ready to expand your computer knowledge, Computers – The Next Steps, with Ken Mitchell, is the course for you. The curriculum will draw on suggestions regarding what you would like to learn, and will also introduce you to the Windows 10 operating system.

Do you have an iPad, but wonder what all those apps are about?

In Exploring the iPad Together with Barb Aquilon and Wally Chernoff, you will be encouraged to explore the capabilities of your iPad with other neophytes.

The ever popular cooking class features Walter Brunner with Six Swiss Specialties.

Learn how to make some little known Alpine dishes and some traditional Swiss fare.

You can Make Your Own Watercolour Christmas Cards with Audrey Dye and Wally Chernoff.

You don’t need to be an artist and at the end you will have some beautiful Christmas cards to send out.

Learn the basics of pottery making and make your own decorations and presents for Christmas in Clay Creations with Lesley Lloyd.

Dig in below the surface of what’s going on in the world.

Current Events – Behind the Headlines, with Joe Varesi, will give you the opportunity to discuss current issues in world and national affairs.

The November 10 discussions should be of particular interest!

Let’s get sustainable. You can Learn to Grow Edible Mushrooms with Bill Chapman or How to Grow Microgreens with Brianna van de Wijngaard.

Do you walk, hike, or bike on the trails around our fair city? Learn how to handle encounters with wildlife in Learning to Live With Our Wild Animal Neighbours with Sgt. Len Butler and Conservation Officer Darrell Ashworth.

Better at Home is a program that helps seniors with day-to-day tasks while enabling them to maintain their independence in their own homes. Learn about this great program from Program co-ordinator Carrie Sundahl.

Have you ever thought about Visiting with an Ailing or Recently Bereaved Friend, but wondered what you should say? Learn how to be a compassionate and positive presence in this course with the Rev. Dr. Keith Dobyns.

In Reflexology, with Tracy Dale, you will learn the origins of reflexology and practice some physical techniques.

Are your affairs in order?

Estate Planning with Jim Herperger will cover many aspects of estate planning, including power of attorney, representation agreements, trusts, subsidized accommodation, dealing with dementia, and elder abuse.

The main registration will take place Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church on Huckvale Place.

Refreshments will be served.

Late registration will be at the Seniors Activity Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Courses will be filled on a first come/first served basis.