Williams Lake Film Club moves to Friday evenings

The Williams Lake Film Club shows Michael Moore’s latest documentary Where to Invade Next, at the Gibraltar Room this Friday evening. Friday is the new film club show night.

Hear ye, hear ye — the Williams Lake Film Club has changed its screening day to Friday!

After talking to so many of you over the summer, it became very clear – Friday is the day. There will, however, be the occasional Monday night when the Gibraltar Room has been booked for another event.

We start our new season this coming Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Gibraltar Room.

Back doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission prices and membership prices for the year have not changed.

Membership is still only $10 for the whole year, from September 2016 until May 2017.

They will be available at my little table at the Farmer’s Market between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. this coming Friday, Sept. 16 in Boitanio Park.

They also will be available at the door.

A word of advice, avoid the rush in the evening and visit me during the day at our beautiful market in our beautiful Boitanio Park.

Admission at the door is $10, $8 for Film Club members, and only $6 for seniors (65+) and students, TRU and high school.

I am still being asked if you have to be a member to attend our screenings.

No, you do not.

But as a member you do pay $2 less at the door and you do receive regular reminders of our upcoming events.

And you do show your support of the local Chapter of the LDA, the Association for Students with Learning Problems.

All our proceeds go in support of one-on-one tutoring for students in need.

This is a mission very close to our hearts.

Our first film presentation is Michael Moore’s latest documentary Where to Invade Next, just released this year.

It is rated R for some language, violent images, drug use and brief nudity, nothing you have not heard or seen just about daily on TV.

Running time is 110 minutes.

Michael Moore is back in full form, even more bumbling, even a bit more sloppy and wheezing, well, the Michael Moore we have come to love in his straight forward and outspoken ways.

But altogether, this documentary is very different. He plays the “lone Invader” visiting different countries in Europe and Africa, trying to convince them to adopt the wonderful ways of the best place in the world, North-America.

His encounters are often hilarious and always eye-opening.

This has been called Michael Moore’ most dangerous comedy and his best film yet.

We will be left with lots to talk about over tea and coconut kale cookies after the screening.

I love our evenings, with lots of hugs from friends and so many smiles going around.

Don’t miss the excitement, be part of it.