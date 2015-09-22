Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser underway

Lynn Ann Cheverie (left) is happy to see her Ministry of Transportation co-worker Mikayla Arkesteyn show up with some bail money at the Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser in Williams Lake Wednesday morning, while Cst. Toby Klassen, one of the Cops for Cancer riders, talks to Cheverie and the other prisoners.

By 10 a.m. Wednesday, four people were behind bars at the Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser in downtown Williams Lake's Spirit Square.

Melissa Lambert from Tasco Supplies, Lynn Ann Cheverie from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Doug Parchomchuk of Inland Kenworth and Bryan Neufeld from Spruce Lee Construction were all frantically on their cellphones calling co-workers, friends and family to help bail them out.

Neufeld's wife Vanessa arrived with their little son Benjamin and handed him to Bryan so she could take a photograph.

"I hope this is the only time he visits his father in jail," Vanessa said, noting she hoped by posting the photo on Facebook it would help bring in some donations.

After one of Cheverie's co-workers Mikalya Arkesteyn arrived with an envelope of money, Cheverie started singing to see if that would help her get released.

Within 20 minutes she was wrapped in a warm blanket, continuing to plead her case.

The event goes until 3 p.m. today and everyone is invited to come down for a barbecue lunch courtesy of the Rotary Club of Williams Lake for the cost of $5.

Cops for Cancer riders RCMP officers Toby Klassen, Andrew Waters and Joel Kooger and community safety co-ordinator Dave Dickson were on site.

All proceeds from the donations collected and the barbecue will go toward paedatric cancer research.