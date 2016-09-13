Art Walk’s prized Prosperity Bear finds a new home

Spirit Carver Dean presents his Prosperity Bear to Kendal and Jack Bourdon, daughter and grandson of Cheryl Sheldon who won the beautiful bear in the 2016 Art Walk and Sale grand prize draw Saturday.

A total of 200 people turned in their passports to wrap up the 2016 Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale Saturday.

“Feedback from the passports was fantastical,” says Arty the Art Walker Willie Dye. “The art walkers really enjoyed the art and the way that were received by the merchants of Williams Lake.

“Our merchants were very pleased with the number of art walkers in their stores.” He says many of the art walkers shopped for art and other goods and services with lunch being a very popular item.

The Prosperity Bear sculpted by Spirit Carver Dean Ross for the art walk’s grand prize was won by Cheryl Sheldon.

In turning in the passports art walkers had the opportunity to vote for their favourite artist and business in the show, not an easy task with 63 businesses and more than that number of artists featured on the walk.

In the most popular merchant category Bloom ‘n’ Gifts won first place; Woodland Jewellers second place; and Taylor Made Cakes third place.

In the most popular artist category Spirit Carver Dean placed first; Bobbie Crane second and Andrew Kiss and Marlene Pegg tied for third place.