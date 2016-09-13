Fair high point winners announced

Sid Breckenridge with two of his winning bottles of homemade wine entered in Harvest Fair. He entered wines in 10 different categories and won ribbons in all of them. He won the high point ribbon for wine and best in show for his cranberry wine. Specialty wines also included elderberry and orange and spiced mead.

There were hundreds of first, second, third and best of show ribbons awarded at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair over the weekend.

Fair president Tammy Tugnum reports the following high point winners in the major categories.

These are people who entered many items in the different categories and won many ribbons.

For the fifth year in a row, Mary Telfer was the grand aggregate winner, having entered about 107 items in the fair, says her daughter Marty Lachance.

While Mary was busy volunteering at the fair Friday and Saturday, helping to set up, man the raffle booth and even demonstrating how to make bread and jam, Mary wasn’t at the fair Sunday afternoon as she was off on a trip to Ireland, Lachance says.

High point winners were as follows.

Cut Flowers: Cheryl Procter.

Floral Art: Cheryl Procter.

Potted Plants: Reta Seibert.

Vegetables: Jane Cameron.

Field Crops: Mary Telfer.

Canning: Gail Wallin.

Baking: Jane Cameron.

Needlework and Sewing: Darline Pauseluis.

Quilting: Janet Bedford.

Seniors: Darline Pauseluis.

Arts and Crafts: Michelle Laplace.

Pre-Junior Children: James Hutchinson.

Junior Children: Payton Destree.

Intermediate Children: Annaliese Hunter-Owega.

Wine and Beer: Sid Breckenridge.

Youth Photography: Tianna Peever.

Adult Photography: Becky Pickard.

Door prizes can be claimed at the Williams Lake Veterinary Clinic.

Door prize winners are Kelley Russell Evans; Carol Purdy and Doug Johnson.