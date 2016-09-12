3 Year Old Roundup coming up

Linda Brown (left), Aboriginal infant development consultant and Wendy Reissner, Aboriginal supported child development consultant from the Pregnancy Outreach Program welcomed children and their families to last year's 3 Year Old Roundup. The 2016 3 Year Old Roundup is coming up Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Gibraltar Room.

Yee haw! Calling all parents of three year olds.

The 3 Year Old Roundup is coming up Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Gibraltar Room.

There will be games, snacks, giveaways and lots of information for parents and guardians about early childhood development, all happening between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"The event is an opportunity for parents to learn about typical development of three-year-olds," says School District 27 early years co-ordinator Joan Lozier. "Last year was the first year and it was very successful."

Service groups that will be represented at the roundup include Interior Health, Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, StrongStart, Early Years Centre, Cariboo Friendship Society, Child Care Resource and Referral, Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, Williams Lake Optometry, Success by Six, Child a Youth Mental Health and more Lozier says.

"We hope to provide an opportunity to make positive connections between families and these community agencies," Lozier says.

She says it is important to support parents any way possible as parents are a child's first and most important teachers and it is their nurturing and attention that has a lasting impact.

"Williams Lake has valuable resources and professionals available to help if parents recognize red flags that indicate they need outside help," Lozier says. "We know when problems or delays are identified early, the outcomes are much better."

While the program is for three-year-olds siblings are welcome.

The event is made possible with funding from Ready, Set, Learn and Success by Six and is presented with the collaboration of the Early Childhood Development Network, Lozier says.