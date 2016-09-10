Williams Lake Harvest Fair a kid's paradise

Artist Ted Couling draws wonderful caricature drawings of children and adults alike at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11. Brooklyn Pelley, 3, (left), Nash Pelley, 1, and Chace Purdy, 2, pose with their portraits.

The Williams Lake Harvest Fair this weekend offers a myriad of activities specifically for children.

Mixed in with the exhibits in the Curling Rink and small animal barns, ongoing musical entertainment there are opportunities for children to paint a wooden Stream of Dream fish for a community mural (Saturday only), make bookmarks and beaded bracelets, paint a pumpkin, ride a tot-sized mechanical cow, and jump in a bouncy castle and more.

Saturday Vicky Lee was there teaching people how to crochet a flower. Sunday her group will be there teaching people all about paper quilling.

Spinners and weavers let children and adults crank the carding drum used to make wool into yarn.

After the clown shows children go home with a colouring book.

There are not one but two face painting booths, and Ted Couling is there drawing caricatures of children and adults.

The first part of the fair's first pie eating contest for children and Stampede royals took place Saturday, Aug. 10 and will include a pie eating contest for adults Sunday, Aug. 11 at noon along with the traditional bale toss, pet parade and rooster crowing contests.

The fair also continues Sunday, with more of the children's activities, a gymkhana, ranch rodeo and top horse competition, West Coast Loggers Show, and of course all of those interesting exhibits of home and farm produce, arts, crafts, and more.

The entries are truly outstanding this year along with the demonstrations.

The activities for children are all free with the small gate fee.

And there are also things one can pay extra for such as cotton candy, homemade lemonade, a beautiful mendi (henna) tattoo, and various vendors selling snacks and lunches.