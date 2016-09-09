CDC hosts Princess Ball fundraiser

Surrounded by her family after being crowned the 2016/17 Stampede Queen in June Cheyenne Shoults chose a beautiful gown fitting of any royal princess for the coronation night. Cheyenne will be the guest speaker at the CDC's Princess Ball fundraiser coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1. Pictured from the left behind Cheyenne are siblings Bella and Jacob, parents Abby and Daniel and siblings Sarah and Isaac.

The lore of the princess is rich in history, mythology and our fascination today with princess inspired movies and real life princesses.

With the Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge Will and Kate coming to Bella Bella this month it seems a fitting time to host a Princess Ball in the lakecity.

And that is exactly what the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre will be doing on Saturday, Oct. 1, hosting a Princess Ball fundraiser with all funds raised going to help children and families in our community.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. women and girls are invited to don their fancy dresses and enjoy some royal treatment at this special Princess Ball.

The CDC gymnasium will be decorated in an enchanted princess theme and there will be a gourmet meal, entertainment and even a horse-drawn carriage ride.

And the lakecity's Stampede Queen Cheyenne Shoults will be there with an inspirational message for all ages.

"It will be so much fun," says CDC operations manager Vanessa Riplinger.

It will be an afternoon of royal treatment with face painting and make-up fun, mini manicures, and craft activities such as making a picture frame.

The frame will be perfect for putting the photo you have taken in the photo booth with princess inspired props.

There will be "science knight" activities, a bouncy castle for the little ones and a gourmet macaroni and cheese lunch with sandwiches and treats such as cotton candy, and a grab bag candy bar.

There will also be a silent auction with gifts donated by local businesses.

The Princess Ball takes place at the CDC located at 690 Second Avenue North.

Tickets are $50 for a child accompanying an adult and $20 for each additional child.

Tickets are available at the CDC. For more information call the CDC at 250-392-4481.