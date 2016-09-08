  • Connect with Us

Community

Welcome to the Harvest Fair

- Gaeil Farrar photo
— image credit: Gaeil Farrar photo
  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Harvest Fair children’s activities director Leslea Destree paints several large hay bales with happy pumpkin faces to welcome people to the Harvest Fair in the Stampede Grounds this weekend.

Kids activities include free face painting, caricature portraits, clown shows, bouncy castles, Stream of Dreams fish painting, autographs with Olympian Kayla Moleschi Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. and more. The fair takes place in the Stampede Grounds Sept. 10 and 11.

