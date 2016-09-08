- Home
Community
Welcome to the Harvest Fair
Harvest Fair children’s activities director Leslea Destree paints several large hay bales with happy pumpkin faces to welcome people to the Harvest Fair in the Stampede Grounds this weekend.
Kids activities include free face painting, caricature portraits, clown shows, bouncy castles, Stream of Dreams fish painting, autographs with Olympian Kayla Moleschi Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. and more. The fair takes place in the Stampede Grounds Sept. 10 and 11.
