Art Walk wraps up Saturday

The 2016 Art Walk and Sale wraps up this Saturday, Sept. 10. All partially and fully completed passports must be turned in by 1:30 p.m. to be included in the draw for the grand prize Prosperity Bear created by Spirit Carver Dean and pictured here with Arty the Art Walker Willie Dye.

Saturday passports can be dropped off at Laketown Furnishings, Woodland Jewellers and United Floors. Dye will announce the winner of the grand prize Saturday evening along with the business and artist people’s choice awards.