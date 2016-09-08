Author Guy Dauncey looks to an environmentally bright future

Guy Dauncey.

Guy Dauncey, author of Journey to the Future: A Better World is Possible will give a presentation at the Scout Island Nature Centre next week.

The lively presentation will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 starting at 6 p.m.

Dauncey is a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, founder of the BC Sustainable Energy Association, an Honorary Member of the Planning Institute of BC, a Fellow of the Findhorn Foundation, and the author or co-author of 10 books.

“Do you imagine a future Williams Lake that is beautiful, green and sustainable?” Dauncey asks in the preamble for his visit. “Or is it marked by unaffordable housing, loneliness, and ecological collapse?

“Whichever way you think, I hope you will come to this presentation about my new book Journey to the Future: A Better World is Possible.”

In the book, 24-year-old Patrick Wu makes a four-day visit to the future. He finds a city brimming with innovation and hope. The climate crisis is being tackled, affordable housing options have been created, the solar revolution is underway and a new green co-operative economy is taking shape. But enormous danger still lurks.

The book is set in Vancouver, not just ecologically but socially and in its economy, but the insights from the future apply to communities everywhere, including Williams Lake.

In the future that Patrick finds people have made the transition, and many of today’s possibilities have become a reality, from public banking, citizens’ income, strong resilient neighbourhoods and millions of herring spawning bringing the humpback whales, to the transformation of poverty, and a city that operates on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Such a future is not a denial of the dangers and crises we face — it’s an active response to those crises, mobilized through a future period of change known as The OMEGA Days.

After his presentation in Metchosin, Karyn Woodland wrote: “Don’t miss this visually stunning presentation, delivered with passionate enthusiasm. Guy not only shows what is possible, he will motivate you to become the change you want to see.”

Other comments received at his presentations were equally encouraging .

David R. Boyd, co-chair of Vancouver’s Greenest City initiative, said Journey to the Future is “an imaginative tour de force, blending science, philosophy and fiction into a delightful story about how we can and must change the world.”

David Suzuki says ‘Guy Dauncey’s brilliant book shows that there are solutions to the climate crisis that offer a future rich in opportunity and joy.’

Read more on the book’s website at www.journeytothefuture.ca.