- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
A sweet treat
Drake Watts, 3, nibbles on some niblets at Soda Creek Sweet Corn fields Wednesday.
The corn field is located north of Williams Lake and offers area residents the opportunity to make the annual pilgrimage to pick the fresh corn for themselves.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.