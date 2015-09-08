Lots of entertainment for Harvest Fair

Michelle LaPlace (left) presented the grand aggregate trophy at the 2015 Harvest Fair to Mary Telfer. LaPlace is co-ordinating the entertainment this year.

The 40th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair coming up Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 offers lots of entertainment for the whole family in the Stampede Grounds .

Entertainment co-ordinator Michelle LaPlace is one of many volunteers who is encouraging people to come out and enjoy the 40th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair this weekend.

LaPlace has been having fun at the fair since she was a young child.

“It is hard for me to believe we celebrate 40 years this year and to realize that I entered in the very first fall fair back in 1976,” LaPlace says. “I am looking forward to seeing everyone this weekend and celebrating 40 years at the fair.”

LaPlace thanks the volunteers, sponsors, performers, executive and committee who have helped to make the fair so successful year after year.

“It has been an honour for me to be actively involved with the Harvest Fair committee since 2004, when I was handed a microphone and asked to emcee the day’s events from the Tolko Entertainment stage,” LaPlace says.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing all ages of our community enjoying the weekend’s activities.”

The fair takes place in the Stampede Grounds Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Saturday, Sept. 10 the Tolko Entertainment Stage will feature the Perfect Match at 10 a.m.; Uncle Chris the Clown at 11 a.m.; pie eating contest at noon beside the stage; Uncle Chris the Clown again at 1:30 p.m.; Cariboo Chilcoltin Youth Fiddle Society at 3 p.m.; and Al Trampuh at 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11 entertainment on the Tolko stage starts at 10 a.m. with Al Trampuh; Uncle Chris the Clown at 11 a.m.; the Pet Parade and Rooster Crowing Contest at noon; Bootleg at 1 p.m.; Uncle Chris the Clown at 2 p.m.; The Perfect Match at 3 p.m.; and the fair auction at 4 p.m.

As a special project on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the public is invited to paint a wooden replica of a salmon for the Stream of Dreams art display.

On Saturday there will also be demonstrations on how to can fruit and bake bread.

There will be lumberjack shows and displays both days; ranch rodeo events both days in the Stampede rodeo arena and a gymkhana on Sunday in the Trail Riders’ Arena.

The fair theme this year is “buckles, boots and country roots.”

There are all sorts of categories for children right up to seniors to enter their farm produce, crafts, photographs, home crafts, small and large animals and more.

Entry booklets are available at various business and community outlets around the city and at the Tribune/Weekend Advisor at 188 North First Avenue. www.harvestfair.ca. or find them on Facebook at Williams Lake Harvest Fair.