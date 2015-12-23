Norm and Vonnie Poisson Horsefly Citizens of the Year

Norm and Vonnie Poisson (left) are introduced as the Horsefly Citizens of the Year by John Hollan during the Horsefly Fall Fair

The Horsefly community has named Norm and Vonnie Poisson as its Citizens of the Year.

The announcement was made at the annual Horsefly Fall Fair held

Norm and Vonnie are a power couple who are community champions in Horsefly, helping so many people it is hard to remember them all.

Vonnie is a long-time member of the Horsefly Women’s Institute which celebrated its 70th anniversary at the fair this year and Norm helps the women out when they need help which is often.

Both Norm and Vonnie volunteer time with the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department and activities at the Horsefly school.

One of their much appreciated volunteer activities is taking care of recycling needs in the community.

They pick up, sort and bag bottles and cans at the Horsefly bottle depot for recycling and donate the money they raise to the school and fire department.

The children at the school receive all sorts of great things that the school budget would not allow, because of this major fundraiser.

The fire department also relies on this steady stream of income, made possible by the daily hard work of Norm and Vonnie.

The couple also helps out a number of people in Horsefly who have a difficult time for various reasons.

They help people with tasks that are difficult for them such as taking out the garbage, shovelling the sidewalk, hauling firewood, and mowing the grass, etc. etc.

They have their rounds every day to see who needs what looked after.

In the wintertime, the couple takes it upon themselves to keep a skating rink happening, either on Harper’s Lake, or if we are lucky enough, at the ice rink by the Horsefly Community Hall.

There is always a pair of skates available for any child that needs them and the hockey nets are set up.

Norm often opens up a track on the lake and it is a wonderful sight to see him, with his long stride, skating freely around the lake.

Vonnie is known far and wide for her wonderful hugs. It is a cure for anyone who is feeling a little down!

I have to tell you that it took a lot of talking to convince them to let their name stand for this honour in Horsefly.

They say they just like to help out, and don’t do it for any other reason.

Horsefly is indeed blessed to have this wonderful couple in our community.