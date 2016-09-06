Horsefly Fall Fair winners announced

Grand aggregate and best of show winners at the Horsefly Fall Fair Saturday, Aug. 20 are as follows:

Grand Aggregate: Sharon Godfrey.

Grand Aggregate Runner Up: Analise Schafsma.

Best of Show Award winners were as follows:

Poultry: Deanna Lindzen.

Small Animals: Barb Reid.

Large Animals: Lisa Walker.

Photography: Robi Campbell.

Art, Writing and Crafts: Christina Mary.

Quiliting: Lucy Wright.

Sewing: Liz Hardwick.

Crocheting and Knitting: Cindy Manthet.

Wine: Dan Kam.

Farm Products: Kris Gruhs.

Preserving: Pauline Kam.

Baking: Elaine Pawlik.

Potted Plants: Sharon Godfrey.

Flowers: Sandy McNie.

Vegetables: Roxie Baxter

Intermediate Ages 9 to 12: Jacob Schaafsma

Primary Ages 5 to 8: Logan Schaafsma.

Youth Ages 13 to 16: Selina Farkas.

Scarecrow: Abby Myers.