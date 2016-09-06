- Home
Community
Horsefly Fall Fair winners announced
Grand aggregate and best of show winners at the Horsefly Fall Fair Saturday, Aug. 20 are as follows:
Grand Aggregate: Sharon Godfrey.
Grand Aggregate Runner Up: Analise Schafsma.
Best of Show Award winners were as follows:
Poultry: Deanna Lindzen.
Small Animals: Barb Reid.
Large Animals: Lisa Walker.
Photography: Robi Campbell.
Art, Writing and Crafts: Christina Mary.
Quiliting: Lucy Wright.
Sewing: Liz Hardwick.
Crocheting and Knitting: Cindy Manthet.
Wine: Dan Kam.
Farm Products: Kris Gruhs.
Preserving: Pauline Kam.
Baking: Elaine Pawlik.
Potted Plants: Sharon Godfrey.
Flowers: Sandy McNie.
Vegetables: Roxie Baxter
Intermediate Ages 9 to 12: Jacob Schaafsma
Primary Ages 5 to 8: Logan Schaafsma.
Youth Ages 13 to 16: Selina Farkas.
Scarecrow: Abby Myers.
