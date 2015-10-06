Smart 55: Potluck dinners start in October

All members of the Seniors Activity Centre are invited to participate in potluck suppers taking place the first Friday of every month starting in October.

Dinner time will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all members.

Everyone is asked to bring a potluck dish and join in the fun.

There will also be card playing after dinner if people want to stay on and visit.

Thinking about food, I am sharing a few recipes I learned this summer or rekindled myself with.

Watermelon may be in or out of season by the time the first potluck rolls around in October, but if they are still available, here is a yummy recipe to try.

Cut a watermelon into chunks, add juice from one lemon, fresh mint and tarragon. Chill and serve.

I don't know about you, but watermelons don't taste like they used to. I think it's because of the black seeds being removed.

This recipe is a way to make it interesting no matter what.

Another recipe for a gluten and dairy free treat is a tofu peanut butter pie.

If you aren't a fan of tofu — which many people I meat are not — people are converted because of this pie.

Using a blender put one pound of tofu, one half a cup of peanut butter, one half a cup of honey, one quarter cup of vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon of vanilla and a half teaspoon of salt. Blend until smooth and then pour into a pie shell of your choice.

I prefer to use granola in the pie pan. Place the pie in the freezer to solidify. And when you arrive at the potluck you will want to place the pie in the freezer until it is ready to serve.

Enjoy.