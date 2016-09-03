Outdoor movie and barbecue kick of United Way campaign

A community barbecue and outdoor movie night this month will kick off a fundraising campaign for United Way causes in the Williams Lake area.

The United Way, Finning and Gibraltar Mine are co-hosting the barbecue and outdoor movie night in the baseball diamond at Stampede Park Wednesday, Sept. 14.

If it rains the event will be moved to the Stampede Grandstand, says Ashley Hyde, United Way's regional manager of resource and community development.

The barbecue starts at 4 p.m. with hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill, children’s activities, and the showing of the movie Finding Dory on a large outdoor screen.

The minimum donation is $5 for this family friendly event that officially kicks off the 2016 United Way Campaign in the Cariboo, Hyde said.

In 2016, she said United Way invested $32,000 in the Cariboo helping many local children and families. She notes all funds raised in Williams Lake are put to work in the Williams Lake area.

Without the support of donors and corporate partners such as Finning and Gibraltar Mine, she said United Way's reach in the community wouldn’t be as strong as it is today.

"With the support of corporate and individual donors, United Way is able to address important issues facing our community and create long-term social change," Hyde said.

“We are thankful for the support and look forward to rallying the community for this year’s campaign to change the game and tackle many issues no one wants to talk about. We want Williams Lake to be a great place to live for every child and family."

Kirstie Blackall of Finning Canada added: “I am really excited to be a part of organizing this United Way event for the community. I believe that the movie presentation will be a hit, as it appeals to a wide range of audience, not just children and parents. Can’t wait to see how this event is received by the community!”

Hyde said United Way works to inspire people from all walks of life to come together to raise funds, volunteer and stimulate policy and attitude changes that lead to lasting change in the entire region.

For more information on the work of United Way in the region go to www.unitedwaytnc.ca.

Hyde can be reached at ashlee@unitedwaytnc.ca.