- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Canine feline afloat
Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon and her dog, Chica, enjoy a paddle near home on Horn Lake in the Chilcotin. Sam the cat doesn’t like the water, but sometimes will jump on Gordon’s paddle board for a short ride.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.