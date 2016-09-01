  • Connect with Us

Community

Canine feline afloat

- Rob Coetzee photo
— image credit: Rob Coetzee photo
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon and her dog, Chica, enjoy a paddle near home on Horn Lake in the Chilcotin. Sam the cat doesn’t like the water, but sometimes will jump on Gordon’s paddle board for a short ride.

