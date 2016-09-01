CRD shares info at garlic festival

Assistant planner Amanda Grochowich (left), South Cariboo Garlic Festival mascot Garlina and Arlington Group senior planner Graham Farstad chatted at the Cariboo Regional District information booth set up at the 17th annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival held at the Felker Homestead Site in Lac La Hache Aug. 27-28. Among other things the planners talked with visitors about changes to the Lac La Hache and South Cariboo official community plans.