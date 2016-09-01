- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Watching for an Olympian
Melissa Therrien (left) and her husband, Matt Burgar (right), with their children Jack Burgar, 2, and Olivia Burgar, 3, watch Olympian Kayla Moleschi and her parade coming down Third Avenue to the Marie Sharpe Elementary School welcome home ceremonies Saturday, Aug. 27.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.