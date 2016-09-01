Gallery show ends

An extra jewel in the exhibit at the Station House Gallery is a travel sketch book that belonged to Cariboo artist Vivien Cowan.

Pictured here is a sketch of a storm at Sugar Cane, but the book is filled with sketches from her travels near and far. Onward and Upward features the works of Cowan, Sonia Cornwall, Dru Hodgson and Devereux Hodgson and Joseph Plaskett, celebrating the art and history of the Onward Ranch.

The last day to see the show is this Saturday, Aug. 3.