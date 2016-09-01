- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Gallery show ends
An extra jewel in the exhibit at the Station House Gallery is a travel sketch book that belonged to Cariboo artist Vivien Cowan.
Pictured here is a sketch of a storm at Sugar Cane, but the book is filled with sketches from her travels near and far. Onward and Upward features the works of Cowan, Sonia Cornwall, Dru Hodgson and Devereux Hodgson and Joseph Plaskett, celebrating the art and history of the Onward Ranch.
The last day to see the show is this Saturday, Aug. 3.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.