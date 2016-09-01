Big Lake hosts entertaining fundraiser

Ventriloquist Tracy Tanis entertains the crowd with her puppet friend Zultan.

Marianne Woods

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

More than 135 Big Lake friends and neighbours enjoyed a community barbecue, entertainment, logger sports and a hole-in-one golf game held recently at the Longworth Ranch.

The audience was entertained by talented local musician and artist Rod Foster who was accompanied at some performances during the day and evening by his sister Cindy Swan (singer/guitarist), Pam McGinness (singer/banjo player), and his father Bill Foster, who joined in for a few songs.

In the late afternoon we were entertained by special guests from Nemaiah Valley, musicians and singers Tracy and Jon Tanis.

Tracy, who is also a ventriloquist, gave the audience two shows with her sidekick puppet Zultan.

There was lots of laughter by children and adults alike and a lot of audience participation.

Tracy on guitar and Jon on flute also entertained the crowd with their mountain music songs.

The community event was hosted by the Big Lake Community Association and Longworth Ranch owners Toni and Bee (association president) Hooker with funds raised going directly toward building a new caretaker residence at the community hall.

The father/daughter team of Russell and Alexis Gibson won the relay and donated their prize money back to the community.

The logger sports events were a huge success.

Louis Beauregard, a new resident to the community, won the axe throw and generously donated all of his winnings for the day’s events back to the community association. Beauregard also won the 50/50 draw and the adult award for closest to the pin in the Hole-in-One golf event.

Angela Ashby won closest to the pin in the youth category.

Unfortunately no one got a Hole-In-One.

Marianne Woods is vice-president of the Big Lake Community Association.