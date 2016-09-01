Horsefly Fall Fair another big success

Julian Pearson, 3, shares lunch with his horse George at the Horsefly Fall Fair held on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“Overall the Horsefly Fall Fair was fabulous this year,” says fair president Sandy McNie.

For a tiny community she said they had nearly 300 entries and many visitors from around the region who enjoyed the fair and activities which included horse-drawn wagon rides provided by Gravel Creek Wagon Rides.

She said the live music provided this year was a huge hit, as was the children’s candy toss in which children scrambled through loose hay to find the candy.

The hay was later used in the scarecrow making contest that was won by Abby Myers, McNie said.

Despite having a fire earlier this year, she said United Concrete held up its long standing tradition of supplying the cotton candy machine.

“The children had a great time,” McNie said.

Kaylee Wildeman, Carla Nolan and Al Bouwmeester were the lucky winners of the fair’s unusual Chicken Poop Bingo contest.

McNie said there were lots of miniature animals this year including a miniature cow, donkey and several miniature horses.

Sharon Godfrey was the grand aggregate winner this year and Analise Schafsma was the runner up grand aggregate.

McNie said Schafsma’s runner-up win was amazing, given that she has seven children including a new baby and still managed to enter 50 items in the various fair categories.

And all but the youngest children also entered items in the fair, she said.

Norm and Vonnie Poisson were named Horsefly’s Citizens of the Year; the Horsefly Women’s Institute celebrated its 70th anniversary; and the ribbon was cut to mark completion of renovations to the Horsefly Hall.

McNie said the hamburgers, hot dogs and corn on the cob provided by the seniors’ group were very well received.

Elaine Pawlik won best in show for baking.

Sandy McNie won best in show for flowers.

McNie extended her thanks to all of the musicians, vendors, volunteers, entrants and visitors who helped to make the Horsefly Fall Fair another great success.