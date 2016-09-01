- Home
Community
Nature-based Kindergarten on its way
One of the leading edge concepts in helping children to develop literacy skills comes to School District 27 next week when Marie Sharpe Elementary School’s innovative new nature-based Kindergarten program begins at Scout Island Nature Centre.
Here Carol Johnson, her grandson Wade Hansen, 5, and dog Jake check out the new outdoor classroom created for the program.
