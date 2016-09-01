Governor's General award presented

Lake City Secondary principal Gregg Gaylord (left) and vice-principal Ken Lucks (right) presented Joshua Swan with the Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal this week for high academic achievement.

Joshua earned a 96 per cent average in both Grades 11 and 12.

Joshua plans to study engineering at the University of B.C. this fall. Joshua says that being read to from the time he was a baby until he could read fostered a life-long love for books and learning.