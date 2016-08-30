Marie Sharpe student named Rick Hansen 2016 Difference Maker of the Year

Marie Sharpe Elementary School principal Calvin Dubray presents Rick Hansen Difference Maker of the Year award winner Hayden Kalelest with a certificate of recognition,

Each year, the Rick Hansen Difference Maker of the Year award recognizes a Canadian student who has followed in Hansen's footsteps by overcoming adversity to make an outstanding contribution to his or her community.

In 2016, the Rick Hansen Foundation has named Williams Lake's Hayden Kalelest as its Difference Maker of the Year for his perseverance, courage and leadership, the foundation said in the announcement made Monday, Aug. 29.

Hayden contracted a respiratory virus when he was nine months old, causing diminished lung capacity. He has also struggled with learning and behavioural challenges.

Despite his challenges Hayden leads by example.

A Grade 6 student at Marie Sharpe Elementary School, Hayden is going into Grade 7 at Lake City Secondary's Columneetza Campus when school goes back next week.

During his time at Marie Sharpe, Hayden has transformed to become a positive role model for his peers, both at school and in his First Nations community.

He’s an enthusiastic leader on his sports teams, and has taken a teammate with autism under his wing, encouraging the student to compete.

Inspired by a Grade 7 student who mentored him in the school’s Big Buddy Reading Program, Hayden now mentors several vulnerable younger students to help them appreciate the value of reading at any skill level.

He’s also a popular lunch monitor for the Grade 1 and 2 students, comforting them when they hurt themselves on the playground.

He has embraced other activities at his school, from setting up chairs and tables for special events, to participating on the Student Leadership team, to representing the school in showcases such as Hoop Dancing.

Since Hayden has taken on (and been given) more leadership responsibilities in the past two years, he has changed noticeably as a student.

His family also believes his life changed during this time when he participated in a sweat lodge with his uncle and connected with his spirituality and culture. This year, Hayden won the school’s Most Improved student award.

“I’m just trying to be my best,” Hayden says.

In transitioning to middle school this year, Hayden hopes to play as many sports as possible, despite relying on puffers to ease the pressure in his lungs.

By continuing to embrace his challenges head on and overcome obstacles, Hayden is truly a Difference Maker.