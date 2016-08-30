  • Connect with Us

Xat’sull hosts Save-the-Salmon powwow

Interior view of the Xat’sull Heritage Village winter pit house. - Monica Lamb-Yorski photo
  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 1:00 PM— updated Aug 30, 2016 at 2:28 PM

Xat’sull Heritage Village at Soda Creek will host a traditional Save-the-Salmon powwow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9, 10, 11.

The warmup begins at 7 p.m. Friday evening. Grand entries will be Saturday at noon and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

The feast dinner break will be on Saturday with MC Mike Retasket, arena director Jim Edgar, and host drum Taleome.

There will be camping on site. Participants bring their own chairs, plate, bowl, cup and utensils. Crafters must bring their own tables.

Events include Lahal tournament, princess and tiny tot pageants, 50/50 draws and raffles.

This is an alcohol and drug free event to honour the salmon, families and environment.

For more information contact education co-ordinator Cheryl Chapman by e-mail at education@xatsull.com or by phone at 250-989-2323 ext. 104.

