Breakfast Club of Canada helps students

Marie Sharpe Elementary School principal Calvin Dubray (left) with a group of Walmart Williams Lake cashiers who are helping to raise funds for the Breakfast Club of Canada which supports the breakfast program provided for students at Marie Sharpe.

A group of Walmart cashiers received a personal message of thanks Friday for their part in helping to raise funds for the Breakfast Club of Canada.

The message of thanks was delivered in person by Marie Sharpe Elementary School principal Calvin Dubray on behalf of Robin Ryan, the Breakfast Club of Canada program advisor for Western Canada, and Marie Sharpe staff and students.

Marie Sharpe is the only school in Williams Lake that has a Breakfast Club of Canada program.

Walmart is currently running its Breakfast Club of Canada fundraising campaign which started Aug. 18 and runs until Sept. 9.

“Every dollar you raise will help feed a child, so I want to thank you for that,” Dubray said. “Many kids would struggle throughout their day if they didn’t have your support.”

He said breakfast is important for children to be able to concentrate on their studies but many children from impoverished families around School District 27 go to school without breakfast or not enough breakfast and the Breakfast Club of Canada addresses that need.

Last year Dubray said the Breakfast Club of Canada program fed more than 1,000,000 students in B.C. In addition to Marie Sharpe there is also a breakfast club at Anahim Lake Elementary-Junior Secondary School.

The Marie Sharpe breakfast club has been running for three years and serves between 35 and 40 students on average each school day, he said.

The breakfast program is open to all students at the school: those who didn’t have breakfast; those who may not have eaten enough breakfast; and students who just want to socialize with their friends.

He said teachers come in early to serve the breakfasts and many of the students at the school also volunteer to help.

“It is more than just a breakfast program but a social-emotional program where students give back, appreciate what they have and interact with their peers and staff in a positive environment,” Dubray said. “It has changed the climate of our school.”

Breakfast is usually a bit different each day: scrambled eggs, breakfast wraps, hot cereal, juice, fresh fruit, waffles, pancakes etc.

Dubray also invited the Walmart cashiers to give the school a call and make an appointment to have breakfast with the children some morning so they can see their contribution in action and the kids can meet the people who make the breakfast club possible.