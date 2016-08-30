The 40th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair coming up Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 offers lots of entertainment for the whole family.

There will be lumberjack shows and displays both days; ranch rodeo events both days in the Stampede rodeo arena and a gymkhana on Sunday in the Trail Riders’ Arena.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the public is invited to paint a wooden replica of a salmon for the Stream of Dreams art display.

There will be all sorts of musical entertainment and activities for children on the main stage next to the Curling Rink.

The theme this year is “buckles, boots and country roots” so keep that in mind when putting together your entries. Entry booklets are available at various business and community outlets around the city and at the Tribune/Weekend Advisor at 188 North First Avenue.