Art Walk and Sale continues until Saturday, Sept. 10

Lakecity potter Cary Burnett views the art work created by Maeghan Watkinson that is hanging at All-Ways Travel during the 2016 Art Walk and Sale.

Maeghan Watkinson is an artist who has grown up in the agriculture industry and shares her ranch-inspired art in the 2016 Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale.

Her grandparents own Foster Bar Ranch in Lillooet.

Her father worked on ranches in the Merritt, Williams Lake, Riske Creek, Meldrum Creek, McLeese Lake, and Quesnel areas where she has lived with her family.

Maeghan has been involved in 4-H for 13 years and aspires to own and operate her own ranch when she is finished her education.

As an artist, Watkinson works in multiple mediums: painting, drawing, printmaking, and serigraph.

Her favourite mediums are painting and drawing, which are traditional mediums in which to represent the ranching lifestyle.

Maeghan’s art can be viewed at All-Ways Travel during the 2016 Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale that wraps up on Sept. 10.

Art Walk and Sale booklets are available at the Tribune/Weekend Advisor on First Avenue or at any one of the participating venues. Art walkers are eligible to collect stamps at each venue for the grand prize draw which is for a beautiful Spirit Bear created by Spirit Carver Dean who was carving on site Saturday at Lake City Auto Care Mall.

Walkers qualify for entries for the grand prize draw according to the number of stamps collected: 1-16 stamps equals one entry; 17 to 32 stamps equals two entries; 32 to 48 stamps equals three entries; and 48 to 63 stamps equals four entries.

Walkers also have the opportunity to participate in The People’s Choice Awards by voting for their favourite artists and merchants.

The three most popular artists and merchants will be recognized with a people’s choice award.

The 2016 Art Walk and Sale has grown substantially this year to include 63 business and public venues hosting art exhibits, up from 54 venues and exhibitors last year.

Of the 63 artists featured, Arty the Art Walker Willie Dye says 21 are new to the art walk this year and nine are returning to the art walk after a hiatus.